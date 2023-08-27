How Harry Potter's Rupert Grint Used Rap Music To Land His Part As Ron Weasley

When one thinks of rappers, many names immediately come to mind. I feel pretty confident when I say that Rupert Grint isn't one of them. However, the actor who played Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" franchise is just that. Sort of. The films, based on the books of very problematic author J.K. Rowling, were highly anticipated even before they were cast, and fans all over the world (including myself) were excited to see who would play the unexpected wizard Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), the brilliant Hermione Granger (Emma Watson), and the loyal Ronald Weasley. To get the role, Grint did something to stand out from the crowd. He rapped on his audition tape, as he told Rosie O'Donnell on her talk show in 2001.

It's hard to imagine anyone other than Grint playing the role now, but with the books as popular back then as they were, an unexpected rap must have seemed like a good idea. "I really wanted to be in this film, so I made this videotape," he told O'Donnell. "First, I dressed up as my drama teacher, who was a girl, so it was kind of scary. Then I made this rap song of how much I wanted to be in the film." Well, you can't say he didn't swing from the fences. In case you're wondering, he does remember some of it, and before that time, he had a very different plan for his life.