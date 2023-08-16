A Chilling Compliment Influenced The Final Two Seasons Of Netflix's Bojack Horseman

"Bojack Horseman" is one of the best shows of all time about bad people. Its titular character, a washed-up, alcoholic celebrity horse (Will Arnett) whose solipsism knows no bounds, is written not as a flimsy caricature of a toxic celebrity, but as a beautifully, horrifyingly three-dimensional person. Bojack's many demons live uneasily alongside the better version of himself he's always so sure he's about to become. Yet as the series unfolds across six searingly satirical and deeply emotional seasons, it eventually becomes clear that no gesture or promise to change will fix everything he's chosen to break again and again.

The series asks and often answers tough questions about accountability and change. While it eventually dives deep into Bojack's traumatic family history and the psychological factors that have led to his worst bad decisions, the show never lets its humanizing elements serve as an excuse for the pain he's caused. Bad people are still people, "Bojack Horseman" seems to say, so what is life like when they have to go on living with that fact? It's an idea that, despite the plethora of antihero shows dominating the airwaves in the Aughts and 2010s, still feels radical in the hands of series creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg.

Bob-Waksberg planted narrative seeds for Bojack's full downfall early on, including one plot that saw him nearly hook up with his ex's teenage daughter, and another in which his own sitcom daughter, Sarah Lynn (Kristen Schaal), died from an overdose after joining him on a bender. But in the early seasons, "Bojack Horseman" tended to entertain the idea that its train wreck of a protagonist could actually change for good. Season 5 put that idea to bed — for good reason.