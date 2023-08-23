Retribution Review: Liam Neeson Grumbles His Way Through Another Dull Action Pic

Neeson has made a lot of tough guy action films in the last several years, and while some of them — specifically the ones with director Jaume Collet-Serra, who serves as a producer on this film — have been fun, "Retribution" is destined to be yet another forgotten entry in the actor's filmography.

Confined thrillers like this can work in the right hands. Hell, "Locke," a movie that's just Tom Hardy talking on a phone while driving, is incredibly exciting. And of course, "Speed," the film that clearly influenced the scenario on display here, is thrilling at every turn. But Antal, working with a script by Chris Salmanpour (based on the Spanish-French film "El desconocido"), never manages to light the fuse. The filmmaker can't even summon a spark. This is technically an action film, what with all the driving and exploding going on, but the action is flat and blunted. Nothing here feels as dangerous as it should; even when they learn how much danger they're in, Matt and his kids remain oddly calm about the whole "we could blow up at any second" thing — including after they witness one of Matt's colleagues blown up, his blood staining Matt's windshield in the process.

The German location (the film was shot at a studio in Potsdam, as well as on the streets of Berlin) should add something to the proceedings — why else set the film there? And yet the location feels like an afterthought; a tax write-off, perhaps. No one is expecting "Retribution" to reinvent the wheel here, but there should be some semblance of excitement, right? "Speed" is one of the most entertaining action pics ever made. "Speed" this is not. Instead, it feels like the type of movie destined to play on TBS — something dads fall asleep to when ballgames are rained out. Once upon a time, a movie of this ilk could be unremarkable but fun; sturdy and dependable; solid, even. Not this time, though.

/Film Rating: 5 out of 10