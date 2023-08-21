The Original TMNT Cast Unknowingly Endured A Sneaky Psychological Test

For those who were between the ages of nine and 12 in 1990, Steve Barron's film "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" was a banner event. It was the first time the ultra-popular mutants were seen in live-action, and Barron did not disappoint. The Turtles were provided by Jim Henson's Creature Shop who constructed full-body foam latex suits for the actors, as well as animatronic, full-head masks. Voice actors would record dialogue, and puppeteers would operate myriad facial servos by remote, making it look like the Turtles were talking. Each of the four title teens required a voice actor, a body actor, a facial puppeteer, and, in a few cases, a fight or skateboarding double. It took 11 actors in total to play four characters.

The result was rather astonishing. The Turtles felt more real than they ever had before or, arguably, since. The facial movements on the mutant masks may have been a little off-putting to some of the adults in the audience, but the 1990 kids were awestruck. It certainly helped that the tone of Barron's film was closer to a crime drama than a fantastical children's adventure. It wasn't violent — it's only rated PG — but it had more grit than the 1987 animated series that many of the audience members were weaned on.

It turns out that making the foam latex/animatronic suits, however, was quite a trial for the actors. Actor Josh Pais played both the voice and the body of Raphael, the angriest of the Turtles, and he recalled the suit-making process being arduous and psychologically taxing. And, as he shared in a 2015 retrospective in the Hollywood Reporter, the makers of the suits actually and deliberately put him and his co-stars through a test to make sure they could handle wearing the suits for extended periods.