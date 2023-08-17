Obi-Wan Kenobi Took A Cue From A Star Wars Manga In Designing Leia's Family

When "Obi-Wan Kenobi" debuted on Disney+ early last summer, the return of Ewan McGregor as a middle-aged Ben came with a lot of expectations. McGregor's performance in the prequels showing Obi-Wan's transition from Padawan to Jedi Master was universally well-received, and seeing the beloved actor return in a more grizzled, world-weary form was met with a great deal of excitement. Initially, the series was set to focus on the secret stewardship between Obi-Wan and young Luke until that idea was re-tooled after it was deemed to be too similar to "The Mandalorian."

Instead, Obi-Wan is lured off of Tatooine to rescue Leia (a plucky Vivian Lyra Blair) and return her to her home world on Alderaan. Blair emerged as an immediate standout on "Obi-Wan Kenobi" that already had plenty of similarities and connections to Carrie Fisher's classic take on the character. The spark of rebellion was clearly already there, to the point where it almost seemed like Blair was doing her best impression of Fisher in some scenes.

Creating the look of a younger Leia also required a number of visual cues that could draw a line between how the 10-year-old version of the character would stand up against the Princess Leia that's introduced in "A New Hope." In the original trilogy alone, Leia undergoes a number of huge transformations, and introducing a young Leia needed to show another part of that journey to portray how she goes from a precocious Senator's daughter into one of the key leaders of the Rebellion.

There's plenty of imagery to mine from the original trilogy, but "Obi-Wan Kenobi" drew inspiration from elsewhere in the "Star Wars" universe to help bring Leia and her royal family to life.