John Cena And Jackie Chan's Latest Action Flick Is Dominating Netflix

In Scott Waugh's "Hidden Strike," two former special forces veterans — Dragon (Jackie Chan) and Chris (John Cena) — band together to carry out a dangerous mission with massive stakes. The Chan x Cena combination is certainly an interesting one, as both stars bring their specific brand of humor to their roles, and perform in tandem during action scenes that highlight their strengths as leading stars in the action genre. This chemistry is integral to the success of "Hidden Strike," which has been sitting comfortably in the global Top 10 Netflix charts for the past few weeks, thanks to its buddy-cop premise and a plot that doesn't require serious investment for it to be entertaining.

While the Chan-Cena element of the film is a no-brainer in terms of its success, "Hidden Strike" underwent a long gestation period before release, spending five years in post-production before seeing the light of day. Any other form of release format would have relegated the film to the inevitability of genre saturation — while it is not a Netflix original, the film's release on the streaming platform transforms "Hidden Strike" into a perfect late-night action flick. However, the action-thriller does suffer from hackneyed plot contrivances and a dearth of character complexity, and the two action stars emerge as the only salvageable aspects of a perfectly mediocre film with narrative stakes that are pretty predictable, yet fun.

In terms of the action sequences themselves, Waugh (who is best known for helming "Need for Speed") etches over-the-top portraits of violence and turmoil that function as the backdrop for the film's world. Set in the not-so-distant future, "Hidden Strike" highlights the tense power play among nations and the collateral damage that such machinations bring about, with two men caught in the crosshairs of their duties.