Why Daniel Radcliffe Seriously Hated Harry Potter's Quidditch Scenes

"Harry is spent. The crowd is destroying its throats calling Harry's name. Harry feels right with himself. He's down there, a new God who has found his calling. He holds up the Snitch and bellows 'I am a beautiful animal! I am a destroyer of worlds! I am Harry f***ing Potter!' And, dear reader, at last, the world was quiet."

The above passage comes from "Wizard People, Dear Reader," an unauthorized, parodic "book on tape" version of the movie "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," written and performed by comedian Brad Neely. The passage comes at the end of a match of Quidditch (which Neely mistakenly called Cribbage), a sport in Harry Potter's wizarding world that is, essentially, a midair version of rugby, played while riding flying broomsticks. Neely exaggerates the epic moment from "Sorcerer's Stone," of course, but in 2001, when Chris Columbus' film first came out, audiences were ceaselessly dazzled by seeing Quidditch realized on the big screen. "Sorcerer's Stone" used state-of-the-art visual effects to put various British schoolchildren up in the air, passing quaffles to one another and ramming into each other while 60 feet off the ground. By today's SFX standards, the sequence may look quaint, but in 2001, it was a big deal.

It seems, however, that actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the title character, hated filming the Quidditch sequences. And who could blame him? Perching on a broom and posing in front of a blue screen for hours on end doesn't sound like quite the thrill ride that Quidditch might be. In a 2009 interview with IndieLondon, Radcliffe stated outright that he was more than happy to leave Quidditch in his past, because it was a painful experience.