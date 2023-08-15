How King Kong And Godzilla Provided A Road Map For Freddy Vs Jason

You didn't have to be a horror aficionado to appreciate the enormity of "Freddy vs. Jason" in 2003. This was two of the titans of the slasher genre finally going head-to-head in a bloody free-for-all. Freddy Krueger and Jason Voorhees had slashed, stabbed, and otherwise punctured our collective pop cultural consciousness for years by then. As a young kid who had yet to see any of the "A Nightmare on Elm Street" or "Friday the 13th" films, even I knew exactly what was being referenced the first time I saw the scene in "Christmas Vacation" where Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) dons a hockey mask while taking a chainsaw to his gigantic Christmas tree.

Crossover films of this ilk have largely gone the way of the dodo since "Freddy vs. Jason" came out. We're now 80 years removed from Frankenstein's monster meeting the Wolf Man for the first time in Universal's OG Dark Universe, and there's been nary a peep about Xenomorphs clashing with Predators on the big screen since "Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem" left the "Alien vs. Predator" series dead in the water in 2007. Even when King Kong and Godzilla clash these days, it's only as part of a larger shared universe. As opposed to the idea that, well, sometimes you just want to watch humongous monsters smack the stuffing out of each other, concerns about canon and continuity be damned.

Such was the case when director Ishirō Honda brought "The Eighth Wonder of the World" and "The King of the Monsters" together in "King Kong vs. Godzilla" in 1962. In fact, it was Honda's Shōwa-era "Godzilla" film that provided a road map for director Ronny Yu when it was his turn to pit two deadly icons of the silver screen against each other in "Freddy vs. Jason."