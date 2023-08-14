An Original Ghostbusters Storyboard Shows Paul Reubens As A Different Form Of Gozer

"Ghostbusters" famously went through many iterations behind the scenes before it became a blockbuster hit in 1984. John Candy could have played Louis Tully, John Belushi was originally envisioned as Peter Venkman, and Eddie Murphy would have joined the team as Winston Zeddemore. But as we all know, Rick Moranis, Bill Murray, and Ernie Hudson stepped into those roles and cemented themselves in Hollywood history. However, there's another intriguing piece of casting you might not have heard about, and it involves the late, great Paul Reubens.

If you've seen "Ghostbusters," you know that the primary villain turns out to be Gozer the Gozerian, a shapeshifting, inter-dimensional, apocalyptic entity, who has been worshiped as a Sumerian god. Though Gozer can appear however it wants, they take the form of an intimidating woman in an ethereal body suit with terrifying red eyes and a flattop haircut. In the movie, Gozer is played by Yugoslav model Slavitza Jovan, but it was almost Paul Reubens who took the role of Gozer — though in an entirely different form.

Technically, Reubens would have been playing Ivo Shandor, portrayed as a mundane businessman, who Gozer would have taken the form of in the film's third act. If you don't recognize that name, Ivo Shandor is mentioned as the architect of 550 Central Park West, the apartment complex of Sigourney Weaver's character Dana Barrett, and he just so happened to be the leader of a cult that worshiped Gozer. Shandor designed the apartment building to be a conductor of paranormal energy in order to summon the god. In fact, an original storyboard uncovered by the "Ghostbusters" collectors known as the Shreck family reveals what Reubens' version of Gozer would have looked like. Check it out below.