Cillian Murphy Smoked An Alarming Number Of Cigarettes During Peaky Blinders

In interviews, the "28 Days Later" actor is refreshingly honest about the ways in which some parts of the acting process that have been romanticized in the past aren't all they're chalked up to be. In the same sit-down with The Guardian, he also noted that he lost a bunch of weight to play the titular character in "Oppenheimer," getting into an unhealthy habit of fasting and cutting down calories. "You become competitive with yourself a little bit which is not healthy," he admitted. "I don't advise it."

It's always nice when actors get frank about these things, and Murphy isn't the only period drama actor to open up about how unpleasant playing a smoker can be. Jon Hamm, who famously played heavy smoker Don Draper in "Mad Men" across seven seasons, told The Independent that he had to smoke prop cigarettes that taste "like a mix of pot and soap," noting that actors always end up using many more than audiences see in the final product. "Every time you see me light a cigarette, I do it five, six, seven, eight, nine, 10 times," he told the outlet. "You can hear from my voice that it's a debilitating endeavor."

Murphy may be ready to toss the herbals in the trash for good, but he may not be through with them quite yet: he'll likely be reprising his role as crime boss Tommy Shelby for a "Peaky Blinders" movie, which has yet to film.