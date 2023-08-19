Jonathan Frakes Added Personal Touches To Riker In Star Trek: Picard Season 3

The third season of "Star Trek: Picard" began in a very tantalizing place. It seemed that Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart), likely over 100 years old, was ready to sell all his belongings and abandon any notion of legacy. He wasn't ready to let his home become a museum of his past, eager to start a new adventure. Picard was still friends with his old first officer Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), now a retired captain, possibly in his late 80s. Both characters had grown up considerably since the events of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," and they had both developed an affable, friendly rapport that they never had when locked into their professional positions. They had always been work friends, but now they were real friends.

Early scenes in the season saw Picard and Riker drinking together in a bar, chatting about how modern Starfleet is so much more energetic than they are. The bar is selling models of well-known Starfleet vessels, and the bartender tells them that their old ship, the Enterprise-D, isn't particularly popular among customers. No one cares about that particular class anymore. Both characters were free of their legacy and free to have adventures without the weight of their reputation or propriety.

The season ended up going in the opposite direction, but for a while there, it was refreshing to see these new versions of Picard and Riker interact.

Riker especially seemed like he had grown. Previously a jocular fellow, Riker was now a little more cautious and bitter. Outside the auspices of his old job, he was free to scold and berate old co-workers. In an interview with Space.com from April 2023, Frakes himself revealed that he was relieved at the changes. He was, he said, able to finally fold more of himself into the role.