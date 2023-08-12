The Correct Viewing Order Of Family Guy's Star Wars Episodes

"Family Guy" has been on the air for nearly 25 years (with a couple of brief breaks in the early days) with 400 episodes — and counting — to its name. The show has become such a staple of television at this point that it's hard to picture pop culture without it. In all of the years of adventures with Brian and Stewie, cutaway gags, and buffoonery with Peter, few things have ever made as much of an impact as the "Star Wars" parody episodes. Dubbed the "Laugh It Up, Fuzzball" trilogy, the episodes parodied George Lucas' original trilogy in a fashion that was both hilarious and loving. For those looking to revisit these gems, we're here to give you a very easy viewing guide.

It may seem a bit silly, but in the vast cavern that is streaming television, it can be a little bit annoying to search endlessly for what it is you want to watch, and in what order to watch it. So far as the "Family Guy" trilogy goes, it's pretty simple. The episodes were released in chronological order, with parodies of "A New Hope," "The Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi" airing across several seasons. All of the show's episodes are streaming on Hulu, and they were also released on both DVD and Blu-ray for physical media collectors out there. We're going to make it very simple. Here are the episode titles, in order, along with the season they're in and the episode number:

"Blue Harvest" – Season 6, Episode 1

"Something, Something, Something, Dark Side" – Season 8, Episode 20

"It's a Trap!" – Season 9, Episode 18

Simple as that. But it's worth remembering that "Family Guy," in part, only did these parodies because they had been making "Star Wars" jokes for years. So for those who would like a little more fun involving a galaxy far, far away from the Griffins, we've got you covered there as well.