Robbie Robertson Was A Musical Legend — And The Star Of A Martin Scorsese Classic

Robbie Robertson found his faith and purpose on the radio. Born and raised in Toronto, Ontario, this child of jewelry-plating factory workers discovered rock-and-roll via the AM airwaves of WKBW out of Buffalo, New York, and fell hard for the blues in the wee hours when WLAC deejay John R. blasted the 12-bar gospel into his bedroom from the far-off music mecca of Nashville, Tennessee. His path was set, and it brought him to rowdy rockabilly artist Ronnie Hawkins, who was impressed enough with a teenage Robertson's guitar acumen to bring him on as a member of his backing band The Hawks. In the early 1960s, Robertson formed a bond with singer/bassist Rick Danko, singer/pianist Richard Manuel, multi-instrumentalist Garth Hudson, and singer-drummer Levon Helm.

It's here that these five, brilliantly talented rock-blues aficionados formed The Band.

Robertson, who passed away today at the age of 80 after a long illness, was The Band's locomotive. He wrote many of their most celebrated songs, including their breakthrough "The Weight" (featured prominently in Dennis Hopper's New Hollywood jump-starter "Easy Rider") on "Music from Big Pink," and sought the spotlight when the group teamed with director Martin Scorsese for what many consider the greatest rock-and-roll concert film in "The Last Waltz." This was The Band's farewell concert and the beginning of Robertson's soundtrack collaborations with Scorsese. He was the Oscar-winning director's trusted needle-drop collaborator. Together, they assembled a vivid aural tapestry that stretched from "Raging Bull" to the upcoming "The Killers of the Flower Moon." Robertson also went on to record a number of solo LPs, where he often explored and honored his Native American heritage.

Robertson was a musical powerhouse. He was also not universally beloved.