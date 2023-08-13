Loki Isn't The First Time Owen Wilson And Tom Hiddleston Have Time Traveled Together

One could make — and no doubt some resourceful Marvel Cinematic Universe fans have made — a video about Loki (Tom Hiddleston) hooking up with different characters in the MCU using footage from Hiddleston's non-Marvel projects. The actor had a tragic affair with Rachel Weisz (Melina Vostokoff in "Black Widow") in "The Deep Blue Sea," played one-half of a pair of vampiric lovers along with Tilda Swinton (the MCU's Ancient One) in "Only Lovers Left Alive," and starred as Hank Williams in "I Saw the Light," with the Scarlet Witch herself, Elizabeth Olsen, playing the late country music legend's wife. Hiddleston even had a fling with Elizabeth Debicki (Ayesha in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films) in "The Night Manager," in addition to a non-zero amount of sexual tension with "Captain Marvel" actor Brie Larson in "Kong: Skull Island."

Tragically, Hiddleston did not romance Owen Wilson during the film they made prior to sharing the screen in the MCU Disney+ series "Loki," so all you Loki and Mobius shippers ("Lokius" shippers, to use their proper name) are plum out of luck. Coincidentally, however, the film in question, "Midnight in Paris," involves time travel, much like Hiddleston and Wilson's shindig in the MCU, and was a critical and financial hit when it came out in 2011, grossing $162 million against a $30 million budget. The film would go on to secure four Academy Award nominations the following year (including one for Best Picture), ultimately taking home an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay.

It was also written and directed by, um, Woody Allen. So let's talk about that.