The Continental Trailer: The John Wick Spin-Off Is Ready To Check In...For Action!

We hope you enjoyed your stay at the Continental, because there's a lot more where that came from. The world of "John Wick" is set to expand with a new prequel series titled "The Continental" that has high hopes of recapturing the same magic that turned the Keanu Reeves-starring quadrilogy into the breakout hit that it became. From the humble beginnings of the relatively self-contained and low-budget 2014 film, the series has since risen to greater and greater heights on the big screen.

It'll have its work cut out for it, given that franchise icons Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late, great Lance Reddick will be nowhere to be seen. In their places will be a new cast of characters, though some will be playing younger versions of very familiar faces. Actor Colin Woodell has been cast to fill the enormous shoes left by McShane as Winston Scott, the fresh-faced manager of New York City's Continental Hotel — which, of course, is actually a front for an underground society of obsessively rule-following assassins. He'll be joined by Ayomide Adegun as Charon, the unflappable concierge clerk originally played by Reddick in the films. Beyond that, viewers can expect a brand-new story with a host of new characters, centered on the action taking place in and around Manhattan's Continental Hotel decades before Russian mobsters ever messed with the wrong man, his beloved puppy, and his car.

