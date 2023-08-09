The Continental Trailer: The John Wick Spin-Off Is Ready To Check In...For Action!
We hope you enjoyed your stay at the Continental, because there's a lot more where that came from. The world of "John Wick" is set to expand with a new prequel series titled "The Continental" that has high hopes of recapturing the same magic that turned the Keanu Reeves-starring quadrilogy into the breakout hit that it became. From the humble beginnings of the relatively self-contained and low-budget 2014 film, the series has since risen to greater and greater heights on the big screen.
It'll have its work cut out for it, given that franchise icons Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late, great Lance Reddick will be nowhere to be seen. In their places will be a new cast of characters, though some will be playing younger versions of very familiar faces. Actor Colin Woodell has been cast to fill the enormous shoes left by McShane as Winston Scott, the fresh-faced manager of New York City's Continental Hotel — which, of course, is actually a front for an underground society of obsessively rule-following assassins. He'll be joined by Ayomide Adegun as Charon, the unflappable concierge clerk originally played by Reddick in the films. Beyond that, viewers can expect a brand-new story with a host of new characters, centered on the action taking place in and around Manhattan's Continental Hotel decades before Russian mobsters ever messed with the wrong man, his beloved puppy, and his car.
Lionsgate and Peacock have released a new look at the upcoming prequel series, which you can watch for yourself below.
Check out the trailer for The Continental
The "John Wick" sequels have delved further and further into the intriguing sense of world-building first established in the 2014 original, introducing a consortium of bizarre characters with even more fascinating backstories. Although the films have remained staunchly focused on Wick himself and his few remaining allies, the franchise has always seemed to lend itself to even more sequels, prequels, and spin-offs that could pick up the torch and tell new stories set in different places — or time periods — in the world of "John Wick." We're finally seeing the first attempt at that with "The Continental," which is set in the 1970s and follows a much younger Winston as he contends with enemies spread out across the Manhattan assassin underworld.
"The Continental" was created and written by Greg Coolidge, Kirk Ward, and Shawn Simmons, with Coolidge and Ward credited as showrunners on the prequel show. Touted as a "three-part special event based on the blockbuster action franchise," the three total episodes will be directed by Albert Hughes and Charlotte Brändström and are rumored to boast runtimes of roughly 90 minutes each. The original creative team from the movies — Chad Stahelski, Derek Kolstad, and David Leitch — remain on board as executive producers on the series, along with "Deadpool" writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese. The rest of the cast includes Peter Greene, Ben Robson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and, unfortunately, Mel Gibson.
Fans can watch "The Continental" when it debuts on Peacock on September 22, 2023.