William Friedkin's Blue Chips Was Perfect – And Almost Ruined By Bobby Knight

In 1994, professional basketball was all the rage, largely thanks to the rise of Michael Jordan and the historic run of three back-to-back NBA championships across 1991, 1992, and 1993, as chronicled in "The Last Dance" documentary series. Before his domination of the NBA, Jordan was considered a blue chip player, an athlete regarded as a hot prospect to be drafted into a professional franchise. Jordan gained blue chip status out of high school in the early 1980s, but he'd go on to attend college at University of North Carolina before being drafted by the Chicago Bulls in 1984. It wouldn't be until 10 years after Jordan's draft that "The Exorcist" and "The French Connection" director William Friedkin would direct a movie about the corrupt and complicated practice of college recruitment for sports in the perfect basketball movie, "Blue Chips."

"Blue Chips," released in 1994, follows Nick Nolte as Pete Bell, head coach of the fictional Western University Dolphins in Los Angeles. Though once a winning coach with a team full of blue chip prospects, the recruitment game has changed for the worse, with colleges secretly giving prospective players illegal gifts and bonuses in order to convince them to join their team. Bell has long been resistant of these corrupt practices, but after a losing season, he gets desperate and reluctantly accepts the help of "Happy" Kuykendahl (played perfectly by the late J.T. Walsh), a "friend of the program" with all the right rich connections to bring the best players to Western University.

Though "Blue Chips" doesn't focus on Michael Jordan's meteoric rise in college basketball, the film features a few recognizable faces from the world of the NBA, including the legendary Larry Bird, broadcaster Dick Vitale, and Orlando Magic duo Shaquille O'Neal and Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, who actually cultivated their camaraderie on set. Western's rise in the college basketball arena eventually brings them to a major nationally televised game against Indiana University, the famed Hoosiers coached by the infamous Bobby Knight and his trademark red shirt. Knight was another one of several key figures to appear as themselves, but the legendary coach almost derailed the entire production while filming the big game against IU.