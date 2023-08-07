When You Can Watch Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings At Home
Original R-rated comedies are a dying breed in theaters, which is why all eyes were on Jennifer Lawrence's "No Hard Feelings" heading into its release this summer. The film casts the Oscar-winner as Maddie, a woman who tries to solve her financial woes by responding to a Craigslist ad to "date" an unworldly, college-inbound 19-year-old named Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) at the behest of his wealthy, meddling parents (Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick). What could possibly go wrong?
Directed by Gene Stupnitksky from a script he's credited for writing with John Phillips, "No Hard Feelings" wasn't exactly a hit (it grossed $83.5 million against a $45 million budget). It did, however, fare much better than other recent adult sex comedies at the box office, which is our cue to pour one out for "Bros" and "Joy Ride." Reviews were pretty decent too; /Film's Josh Spiegel gave it a 7 out of 10 in his review, while several members of the /Film team appreciated the film's genuinely thoughtful and heartfelt approach to tackling its prickly premise, similar to what Stupnitksky did in his previous raunchy comedy, "Good Boys."
If you've yet to catch J-Law's cringe-y sexcapades, you're in luck! Sony Pictures Releasing has announced the film's official release dates on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital, in addition to revealing the bonus features that will be included with "No Hard Feelings" on home media. Read on for all the deets!
No Hard Feelings arrives on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray
Is Sony the real winner in the streaming wars? While other studios are cutting back on their streaming output or trying to crack down on password sharing to boost their profits, Sony just keeps chugging along, streaming its films on Netflix in a deal that allows its titles to gain a second life on the home market at no extra cost. That's already allowed the studio's sci-fi thriller "65" to find a much larger audience on Netflix than it ever did in theaters earlier this year, and odds are "No Hard Feelings" will also enjoy a boost when it follows suit in the months to come. It should even be enough to push the film into the black financially, between that and its sales on Premium Video On Demand (PVOD) and hard media.
Speaking of which, you can buy or rent "No Hard Feelings" at the usual rates on digital (typically $24.99 to buy and $19.99 to rent) starting August 15, 2023. The film will then hit DVD and Blu-ray two weeks later on August 29, 2023. Special features include outtakes and bloopers (pretty standard for a comedy, of course), along with a pair of featurettes titled "A Motley Crew: Meet the Characters" and "A Little Wrong: Making No Hard Feelings." The Blu-ray and DVD will additionally feature a digital code for both the film and bonus materials, which you can redeem at Movies Anywhere for a limited time.