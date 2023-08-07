When You Can Watch Jennifer Lawrence's No Hard Feelings At Home

Original R-rated comedies are a dying breed in theaters, which is why all eyes were on Jennifer Lawrence's "No Hard Feelings" heading into its release this summer. The film casts the Oscar-winner as Maddie, a woman who tries to solve her financial woes by responding to a Craigslist ad to "date" an unworldly, college-inbound 19-year-old named Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) at the behest of his wealthy, meddling parents (Laura Benanti and Matthew Broderick). What could possibly go wrong?

Directed by Gene Stupnitksky from a script he's credited for writing with John Phillips, "No Hard Feelings" wasn't exactly a hit (it grossed $83.5 million against a $45 million budget). It did, however, fare much better than other recent adult sex comedies at the box office, which is our cue to pour one out for "Bros" and "Joy Ride." Reviews were pretty decent too; /Film's Josh Spiegel gave it a 7 out of 10 in his review, while several members of the /Film team appreciated the film's genuinely thoughtful and heartfelt approach to tackling its prickly premise, similar to what Stupnitksky did in his previous raunchy comedy, "Good Boys."

If you've yet to catch J-Law's cringe-y sexcapades, you're in luck! Sony Pictures Releasing has announced the film's official release dates on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital, in addition to revealing the bonus features that will be included with "No Hard Feelings" on home media. Read on for all the deets!