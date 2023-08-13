Disney Almost Ruined One Of Rebecca's Grandest Moments In Ted Lasso

Perhaps the highlight of "Ted Lasso" season 1 is watching Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) slowly come around to Ted's point of view. Although AFC Richmond was full of grumpy characters in desperate need of Ted's positive influence, the vengeful Rebecca needed him the most. Slowly but surely, the audience learned that she was not only capable of kindness, but was in fact a straightforwardly kind person once you got to know her.

The first season's seventh episode, "Make Rebecca Great Again," revealed that the Rebecca we've known this whole time hasn't been the "real" Rebecca. So far, we'd only met her in the middle of the darkest period of her life. Years of mistreatment from her ex-husband Rupert had turned her into the worst version of herself; the fact that the tabloids were clearly taking Rupert's side in the divorce only drove her further into her bitterness. "The real Rebecca is silly. Strong, yeah, but not cold," her old friend Sassy explains. "Have you ever heard her sing? ... Beautiful voice."

The moment she says this, it becomes clear that Rebecca's storyline is not about Ted turning a cold person into a nice one; it's about him reminding a naturally nice person of who she already is. The episode culminates in a lovely karaoke scene where Rebecca sings "Let it Go" from "Frozen" in front of the whole team. It's a moment where we get to properly see the "real" Rebecca, being silly and fun, for the first time. Yet if Disney had its way, we might not have gotten this scene at all. Rebecca almost had to pick a different song.