Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Has A Secret Sauce When It Comes To Picking Directors

"Star Trek" has long thrived on genre diversity. While overall a sci-fi workplace drama, "Star Trek" has always free rein to delve into horror, comedy, action, political intrigue, and, most importantly, its own unique type of speculative morality play. The shows may film on reused sets, but there are subtle uses of camera, of lighting, and of color that should — ideally — make each individual episode stand out. This is especially true in the Paramount+ era, which makes extensive use of a high-tech, programmable backdrop called an AR wall. Colors and moods can now be more subtly altered from show to show, and from episode to episode.

Most recently, director Dermott Downs directed a musical episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" called "Subspace Rhapsody." That episode saw the Enterprise crew psychically affected by a strange spatial phenomenon that forced them to behave, in fits, like they were characters in a stage musical. Naturally, the temptation to direct the episode in a very stylized way was succumbed to, and Downs filmed the musical numbers with a lot of mood, quick editing, and music video dynamics.

In a recent episode of the "Star Trek" interview show "The Ready Room," "Trek" actor and directing veteran Jonathan Frakes spoke about the textures of "Strange New Worlds" and the subtle inter-episode lighting differences therein. Each episode has its own color and tone, he said. Frakes also mentioned he was selected early on, and that Paramount's selection of him as director for the crossover episode "Those Old Scientists" was due to a certain genre je ne sais quoi.