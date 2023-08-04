Mark Margolis' Breaking Bad Emmy Nod Proved A Great Performance Just Needed A Little Bell

Despite the "guest star" moniker, Margolis actually appeared as Hector Salamanca in a combined 30 episodes of "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," and ultimately became one of the most harrowing figures in the endlessly intense crime saga. The Cousins, the silent, terrifying twin assassins played by Daniel and Luis Moncada, looked to him for advice and guidance, respecting him as both their boss and their uncle. Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito), widely considered the series' most imposing villain, often had a healthy fear of Hector, and was ultimately taken down by him in "Face Off," the season 4 finale of "Breaking Bad" for which Margolis earned his Emmy nod.

"Breaking Bad" made a point of showing the ways in which Hector struggled to embrace his life as a non-verbal wheelchair user in the wake of a stroke, as he's moved to a nursing home, has to be carried through inaccessible spaces, and is often ignored no matter how insistent his chimes may be. Yet the show also gave the character a tremendous amount of power and authority, and he used the way others underestimated him as an opportunity to make major moves. He's a nasty, lifelong killer who seems to think his only weapon now is his own body, whether he's soiling himself to make a point to the DEA or spelling out curse words with his bell. When he takes down Gus Fring, it's via a bomb connected to his wheelchair, one that he detonates with a series of taps. Gus always taunted Hector about his inability or unwillingness to look the man in the eye, but in his final moments, Hector does.