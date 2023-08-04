Mark Margolis, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul, And Scarface Actor, Dead At 83

One of cinema's most illustrious character actors has left us. Mark Margolis, best known for his performance as Hector Salamanca in both "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," sadly passed away in New York City earlier today at the age of 83. According to The Hollywood Reporter, his death came after a "short illness" and was officially announced by the performer's son, Morgan Margolis.

Margolis may be most recognizable to younger audiences for his acclaimed television role as the head of the Salamanca crime family, for which he was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in 2012, but his tireless work in the industry stretches back to the 1970s. Appearing in films such as 1979's "Going in Style" and Brian De Palma's "Dressed to Kill" in 1980, Margolis would go on to find great success with supporting roles in "Scarface" as bodyguard and hitman Alberto the Shadow, "Ace Ventura: Pet Detective" in 1994 alongside Jim Carrey, and several Darren Aronofsky films: "Pi" in 1999, "Requiem for a Dream" a year later, 2010's "Black Swan," and "Noah" in 2014. With hundreds of film credits under his belt, however, Margolis truly came into his own with recurring roles in the series "The Equalizer" in the mid-to-late 1980s, followed by appearances in "Quantum Leap," "Star Trek: The Next Generation," various roles in "Law & Order," HBO's "Oz," and "American Horror Story" among many, many others.

With his distinctive looks, unmistakable voice, and an undefinable edge that he brought to his roles, Margolis firmly established himself as the kind of actor who could disappear into any role demanded of him. His incredibly lengthy résumé speaks for itself, as the actor continued working at a prolific pace right up until this past year. He will be sorely missed.