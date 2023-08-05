Seth Rogen Wanted To Cut TMNT: Mutant Mayhem's 'Stupid' Director Cameo [Exclusive]

In an interview with /Film's Ethan Anderton, Rowe shared the story behind the cameo, and Rogen's initial opposition to it:

"When the Turtles are sadly returning to the sewer, they overhear a human remark, 'I love being young and free to go places,' which is a joke that we had. We just scratched into a screening and Seth was like, 'This is stupid. We have to kill this.' And then we showed it at a test screening in Burbank and it killed. It was a huge laugh. And then I think Seth was begrudgingly like, 'Okay, fine. I guess we'll keep that.'"

Seth Rogen, a veteran of the "Judd Apatow School of Using Test Screenings to Hone a Movie" (not a real thing, but it should be), clearly knows that, sometimes, no one is more correct than the audience.

With the joke intact, Rowe and his team tried re-recording the line with other actors, but his delivery "happened to be the funniest." So now, his voice is immortalized as "Guy Who Likes Being Young And Free To Go Places." Yes. That is what the character is named in the closing credits. Rowe calls this "my dumb embarrassing joke to myself," as it's a sequel of sorts to another one of his cameos:

"I also have a cameo in [The Mitchells vs. the Machines] as 'the guy who likes fun.' And I think I'm credited as 'Guy Who Likes Fun.' It's when the robots are taking over and it's like, 'Hey, I like fun. No, people say that about me, I really do like fun.'"

And considering how much fun "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" is, that checks out.