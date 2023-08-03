Ridley Scott Was Forced To Choose Between Blade Runner 2 And Alien: Covenant

Ridley Scott's original "Blade Runner" will always continue to be the gold standard of dreary, cyberpunk sci-fi. Although it took time for it to be as highly regarded as it is today, Scott's dystopian futuristic noir is a masterpiece that has yet to be equalled, even if Denis Villaneuve's startling sequel, "Blade Runner 2049," came awfully close.

It's rare to be remembered for even one landmark science fiction film that exists on the same level that "Blade Runner" occupies, let alone be responsible for two revered classics. Yet, that's exactly what Scott was able to accomplish with "Alien." Within a span of three years from 1979 to 1982, Scott spawned both properties and eventually spun H.R. Giger's indelible Xenomorph design into a successful franchise.

Over time, it's been revealed that "Alien" and "Blade Runner" actually exist within the same universe. In a perfect world, Scott would have been able to return to tell more stories within that sci-fi framework any time he wanted to. After his 2012 film "Prometheus" chose to jettison the established "Alien" mythology in favor of a bold, creationist prequel about the origins of life, Scott proved once again that he knew what sci-fi horror audiences wanted to the tune of $403 million worldwide.

Unfortunately, when it came to continuing the narrative that Scott started over 40 years ago, the legendary filmmaker wound up in a position where he was forced to choose between "Alien: Covenant" and "Blade Runner 2049."