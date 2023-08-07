Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse's Biggest Plot Twist Was Hiding In Plain Sight

The following article contains major spoilers for "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" took us back into the multiverse, starting with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) visiting Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) in the Brooklyn of Earth-1610. She then takes him to the Spider-Society, where Spider-Beings from all over the multiverse converge and help each other out.

Over the course of the film, Miles finds out that he wasn't ever supposed to be Spider-Man and, because of that, the universe of Earth-42 doesn't have one. Wha's more, he ends up having to evade the Spider-Beings who want to stop him from preventing a "canon event," as in something that must happen to create our web-slinging superheroes (specifically, one that will also kill his dad). As a result, Miles eventually makes his way to Earth-42, a place where his uncle Aaron (Mahershala Ali) is still alive, his dad is dead, and another version of Miles (Jharrel Jerome) has become the villainous Prowler instead of Spider-Man, leading to a crime-ridden society.

/Film's own Rafael Motamayor got a chance to speak with "Spider-Verse" production designer Patrick O'Keefe about Earth-42 and discuss this plot twist — more specifically, all the clues in the film leading up to it.