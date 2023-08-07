The Lodge Ending Explained: Gaslit Into Purgatories Of Our Own Making

Complete and utter isolation can break the strongest of human minds, especially when coupled with the feeling of being boxed in without the choice to freely leave. One does not have to be secluded on their own to experience debilitating cabin fever, as the presence of others can breed feelings of paranoia and distrust, making the phenomenon highly contagious. At first, this appears to be the crux of "The Lodge," in which Grace (Riley Keough) and two children find themselves trapped in a wintry cabin in the middle of nowhere, with every basic necessity inexplicably vanishing into thin air. As they experience strange and unsettling events over time, psychosis sets in, intensifying the sense of derealization that permeates throughout the film. Just when things teeter over the edge, unsavory revelations undercut the very sense of reality (or unreality) that the film builds itself on.

In simple terms, the events of "The Lodge" is one excruciatingly tense gaslighting experience where Grace is manipulated into perceiving reality in a way that is meant to re-trigger her cult survivor trauma. While the children, Aiden (Jaeden Martell) and Mia (Lia McHugh), at first appear to be victims of some supernatural haunt or cosmic terror alongside Grace, the layers of truth are ripped off in the end when things spiral out of control. As hindsight allows us to re-evaluate the events of the film through this lens of objective truth, it's clear that we are also being gaslit alongside Grace, as we too are purposefully led astray and urged to second-guess our understanding of what might be truly occurring.

While the ending of "The Lodge" is pretty self-explanatory, it is worth diving into how we arrive at such a critical point of no return that weaves a trail of trauma and destruction in its wake.