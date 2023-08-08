Succession's Sarah Snook Was Surprised By Season 4 Being The End

This post contains spoilers for "Succession."

Everyone knows it's better to quit while you're ahead, but actually doing that can be harder than it sounds. Doubly so when we're talking about "Succession," a show that was already a critical darling before surging in popularity thanks to viewers (like myself) catching up on creator Jesse Armstrong's acidic tragicomedy about the decline of the Roy family's corporate empire during the lockdowns in 2020. Now, the show's become such a defining part of the zeitgeist, all it takes is a certain billionaire's failed rocket launch and suddenly social media is flooded by jokes about Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin) reacting to the catastrophic failure of an attempted satellite launch.

It's to Armstrong's credit, then, that he ended the show at the peak of its popularity in season 4, realizing it had reached its natural conclusion. For everyone else, who had no idea what to expect from the season going in, this was obviously a bit of a shock, not least of all the series' cast. Speaking to Variety in an interview for its August 2023 cover (but conducted prior to the actors' strike), Shiv Roy herself, Sarah Snook, confirmed she didn't know for certain that season 4 was the end until the last read-through. "Which everyone else did as well — everyone else found out effectively then," said Snook. "The sibling in me is like, 'I wasn't the most convinced!'"

Due to her busy schedule, Snook was still reading the season 4 finale script on the ride over to the read-through. "And then by the time I finished, I just arrived and was like, 'That's it. It's done.'" Her co-star and onscreen husband, Matthew Macfadyen, remained hopeful heading in, "But then once we got into the room, Jesse made an announcement saying, 'Yeah. As you can see, this is the last.'"