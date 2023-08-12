One Mission: Impossible – Fallout Prop Meant The Difference Between Life And Death

The "Mission: Impossible" series is known for its death-defying stunts. In "Mission: Impossible — Fallout," Tom Cruise does a HALO (High Altitude Low Open) jump — a military technique in which a skydiver jumps from an incredibly high altitude and deploys their parachute at the last minute from a very low altitude.

Tom Cruise, director Christopher McQuarrie, and the filmmaking team had to practice the jump 106 times to perfectly synchronize the physical and visual choreography. "It was so important for me to get it right because I want to put the audience right there in that moment, feeling this sense of danger as Ethan has to improvise when everything goes wrong," Cruise told Yahoo!. McQuarrie expanded on that idea in an interview with /Film:

"How do we make it subjective? How do we put the audience with Ethan? I'd seen plenty of people jump out of planes, but always with the camera on their backs. I had to devise a way to 'pull' Tom from the plane rather than 'push' him."

The use of a skydiver with a camera strapped to his helmet really immerses the audience in the high-adrenaline act. It creates a truly breathtaking shot when Cruise run towards the cameraman to jump off the C-17 military transport aircraft, and the doorway disappears before he's swallowed up by the massive sky.

The HALO jump is a thrilling scene that feels tangible because we actually follow Cruise as he plummets toward Earth at 25,000 feet and 225 miles per hour. McQuarrie also sustains the tension and excitement by having the action unfold in only three separate shots. As with any "Mission: Impossible" stunt, the jump came with a high amount of risk, and the filmmakers had to design a prop that also functioned as a life-saving device.