Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Production Designer On New Tech & Not Tricking Audiences [Exclusive Interview]

Several comic book artists, including some directly involved in creating some of the characters in the film, worked on it, like Rick Leonardi. Why was this important? What contributions did they have on the film?

So these movies are about our connection to and our love for comic books and the proud history that comic books have as this beautiful art form. And as such, while making them, it's important for us to pay homage to the comics we grew up with and our relationship to them. That's always our North star. Phil [Lord] would always say, "When in doubt, lean into the comics" — stylistically, story, all that. On the first film, we got to bring in a few comic artists, but with the second film we were a little more known, and it was a great opportunity for us, as comic book fans, to now be able to ring up some of our favorite comic book artists and beg, "Hey, would you like to come help out?" And they were so grateful and gracious to be there.

It's important for us to make this feel authentic and include those comic book creators' voices while doing it. A lot of awesome stories and characters were developed by these comic book artists. Now they appear on all these screens, and yet they don't often feel like the original comic book. So when it comes to story, we're working with guys like Dan Slott. He's involved and checking out the film, and he's a big friend of the film and helps guide us through the Spider-Verse that is larger even than the movies. On this film, we got a great opportunity to work with, you said Rick Leonardi. He created Spider-Man 2099. Nicest dude in the world. We brought him in to talk about the sensibilities and his approach to doing artwork for 2099 and learned a lot just about, how does his pen move across the illustration board? Representing that artist's hand is very important to us. So we got him to scan in some old drawings for us, do some mark making, he's got this wicked shorthand on how he shades. He kind of outlines his shapes and then gives it this really toothy wide gauge scribble and we would call it Miguel's teeth. That became intrinsic to his style.

Another great example was Brian Stelfreeze. We've got this awesome character, Spider-Woman, voiced by Issa Rae, and we really wanted her to feel like this luxe, powerful, strong, confident, beautiful Black woman. And so we leaned into the work. We were looking at a lot of artwork, and we found Brian's work, who we're all big fans of. He did a lot of work on "Black Panther," I'm sure you know his work. He's got this really rich watercolor ink wash style, and it builds these dense, beautiful skin tones that are just gorgeous, that just feel opulent. They feel strong, they feel proud, and as a Black man, he understands intrinsically how best to render the skin color. Because representation is very important to us as well. So we got with Brian, and again, he did some paintings for us, but he was also gracious enough, just like Rick, to walk us through his process and philosophies.

It was interesting because these guys have done it for years, but I don't think ever had to sit and break down their process for a film. So Brian would often be like, "Oh, I never thought about it, but this is actually how I do it." And that was really, really fun. So he brought this awesome ink washing style that was great and was perfect for Jessica Drew in the film, because it gave her this sort of high art elevation in the world because he's such an incredible artist. So going to the source, going to the comic book, and then beyond the comic book into the comic book artist's brain has been so valuable for us as filmmakers, but also it's kind of just a joy to get to hang out with some of your favorite art heroes and talk shop.