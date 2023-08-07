What Is The Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith Ultimate Edition?

Now, as with any fan edit or something of this nature, it gets a little tricky when it comes to copyright. Just because someone isn't trying to make money on something like this, the fact remains that Disney and Lucasfilm still own the rights to all things "Star Wars." It's not just about profit. Copyright law is a tricky, sometimes fickle, beast. That being the case, it's hard to distribute something like this as nobody wants to be sued by a gigantic corporation like Disney. But there is a way to watch this version of the film, for those who are willing to put in a little bit of effort.

In May of 2021, Zacharias held a premiere event on Discord for the "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith Ultimate Edition." But that was a one-time thing more than two years ago. For those who are interested now, the only way to do it is to contact Zacharias directly. Fortunately, they include an email address in both the original Patreon post and the YouTube trailer description.

For those who do decide to reach out via email, a Google Doc will be sent that includes links to a poster for the film, some background info on the project, and yes, links to watch the film (as of this writing). There are even separate links for editions with or without subtitles. So yes, there is a way to watch it, it's just not quite as simple as going to Disney+ and clicking a button or two. Those who wish to see this experimental take on "Star Wars" will need to do some legwork.