Deadpool's Taxi-Driving Buddy, Dopinder, Was Based On Ryan Reynolds' Childhood Friend

The big-screen "Deadpool" universe is populated with loads of eccentrics and goofballs. Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney's extraordinarily ordinary hero Peter, and more give star Ryan Reynolds all kinds of weird energy to bounce off of. I'm sure we'll be getting another generous serving of brand-new wackos in "Deadpool 3," but fans are no doubt hoping for the return of previously established doofuses.

One side character who's become a crowd favorite is Dopinder, the Indian cab driver who whisks Deadpool to and fro for very little compensation. As Reynolds told an audience at the "Talks at Google" series, "Deadpool only pays him in a crisp high five. And at one point, he gives him a crisp 10 and some life advice." Played with winning enthusiasm by Karan Soni, the character is set to return for "Deadpool 3," where he will presumably continue to provide gratis transportation for the Merc with a Mouth.

While we're waiting on Dopinder's reappearance, here's a question for you: Have you ever wondered where the name Dopinder came from? If you're reading this article, my guess is going to be yes. Well, the character has an origin story, and it comes not from the comics, but Reynolds' life. And folks, this origin story takes quite the turn.