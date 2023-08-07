Deadpool's Taxi-Driving Buddy, Dopinder, Was Based On Ryan Reynolds' Childhood Friend
The big-screen "Deadpool" universe is populated with loads of eccentrics and goofballs. Leslie Uggams' Blind Al, Brianna Hildebrand's Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Rob Delaney's extraordinarily ordinary hero Peter, and more give star Ryan Reynolds all kinds of weird energy to bounce off of. I'm sure we'll be getting another generous serving of brand-new wackos in "Deadpool 3," but fans are no doubt hoping for the return of previously established doofuses.
One side character who's become a crowd favorite is Dopinder, the Indian cab driver who whisks Deadpool to and fro for very little compensation. As Reynolds told an audience at the "Talks at Google" series, "Deadpool only pays him in a crisp high five. And at one point, he gives him a crisp 10 and some life advice." Played with winning enthusiasm by Karan Soni, the character is set to return for "Deadpool 3," where he will presumably continue to provide gratis transportation for the Merc with a Mouth.
While we're waiting on Dopinder's reappearance, here's a question for you: Have you ever wondered where the name Dopinder came from? If you're reading this article, my guess is going to be yes. Well, the character has an origin story, and it comes not from the comics, but Reynolds' life. And folks, this origin story takes quite the turn.
A classic Ryan Reynolds bolt of inspiration
At the same "Talks at Google" Q&A, an audience member expressed amusement at Deadpool's decidedly one-sided relationship with Dopinder. This led to Reynolds sharing a, shall we say, jolting story about the real Dopinder. Per Reynolds:
"Dopinder ... that name comes from my friend in elementary school. I went to school with this guy named Dopinder, and we're paying tribute to him. He was killed. He was struck by lightning, which is just utterly crazy. Dopinder is a tribute to this guy. He was a really cool guy. That was more information than you ever wanted."
This anecdote provoked nervous laughter, which was apparently okay by Reynolds. "They're all laughing about it now," he said. Or maybe he was joking. I'm assuming Dopinder had parents who loved him, but, hey, life goes on! Hopefully, they're delighted that Dopinder has been immortalized in this R-rated superhero franchise – which is now getting folded into the Marvel Cinematic Universe!
We'll find out what the "Deadpool" creative team has in store for Dopinder when "Deadpool 3" hits theaters on May 3, 2024 (provided the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers wises up ends the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike by paying these artists a fair wage).