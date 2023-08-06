A Signature Batman Forever Prop Turned Into An Unnatural Attachment For Jim Carrey

In "Batman Forever," The Riddler is a low-level employee of Wayne Enterprises, the company owned by Bruce Wayne/Batman, played by Val Kilmer. After his crazy ideas about mind control are rejected, The Riddler becomes a supervillain, teaming up with Two-Face (Tommy Lee Jones, trying very hard to match Carrey's wackiness) to help alter the minds of Gothamites everywhere. Only Batman, and a soundtrack featuring the Seal song "Kiss From A Rose," can save the day.

The official production notes for "Batman Forever" features a section all about Jim Carrey and his cane skills. While it looks like the actor has a great grasp on the cane antics in the film, it took a while to get there. "You wouldn't think it was so miraculous if you came to my house and saw all the dents in the wall!" Carrey said. As the notes explain, Carrey first worked with actor David Shiner, who taught him the basics. After that, Carrey took it upon himself to devote time to making sure the cane twirling was perfect, constantly working on the skill either at home or between takes on set.

"You know, if you want to learn how to throw a football, you just sleep with the darn thing," Carrey said. "The cane really did become a part of me. Weird." In truth, the cane twirling probably wasn't necessary to the character. And yet, Carrey made it his own, cavorting his way through the pic with gusto. It's clear that the actor's devotion to learning this particular skill paid off.