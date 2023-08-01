The Sacrifice Game Review: A Creepy, Culty, Christmas Horror Treat [Fantasia Fest 2023]

Jenn Wexler's sophomore feature "The Sacrifice Game" bursts with behind-the-camera confidence as a creepy, culty, Christmassy midnighter romp. It's one of those horror movies that aims to make horror fun again, feeling at home on VHS shelves or snuck behind parents' backs for an unapproved after-bedtime watch. Wexler's seasonal genre package is tightly wrapped, keeping the audience in a giddy state of suspense as twists and turns unfold. Shades of cinematic parallels to everything from "The Blackcoat's Daughter" or "The Babysitter" make "The Sacrifice Game" this playfully disturbing road-trip killing spree with a dangerous bite, appealing to the devils inside us hungry for bad-vibes horror served with a crooked smile.

The film takes place over Christmas 1971, at and around Blackvale School for Girls, where students Samantha (Madison Baines) and outcast Clara (Georgia Acken) will spend their holiday break with supervising teacher Rose (Chloë Levine). Bad fortune brings greasy-haired Jude (Mena Massoud) and his traveling band of criminals to the building's doorstep, where he asks for hospitable treatment. Things escalate; Rose must protect the left-behind children while her boyfriend Jimmy (Gus Kenworthy) is gone, and a fight for survival begins. Blackvale girls stick together, as their motto goes — but they'll need a Christmas miracle to see the morning sunlight.

There's a little bit of everything for horror fans in "The Sacrifice Game," a cohesive grab bag of influences from satanic rituals to psychological torments brought on by Vietnam War PTSD. Wexler and her co-writer Sean Redlitz promise frequent bloodshed with an immediate knife plunged into the flesh behind a poor homeowner's chin, as the script details Christmas brutality that leads a trail to Blackvale. Pacing bounces between slasher-type maniacs who believe in demonic summonings over angelic prayers and the disappointment that infects Blackvale as Samantha copes with feeling left behind by her family. Still, and importantly, there's always intention behind the back and forth. Rose's attempts to brighten Samantha's mood are wholesome character development, while Jude's deviant fixation on late December sacrifices foreshadows the hellish doom headed toward Blackvale. It's all proper table setting before the inevitable meetup and academy invasion — then the real entertainment begins.