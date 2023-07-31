Paul Reuben's Face In Pee-Wee's Big Holiday Was A Big Fake Out

The late, great comedian Paul Reubens first started developing his popular Pee-wee Herman character while working for the Groundlings, a comedy troupe in Los Angeles. They famously encouraged comedians to invent wild, outsize characters that would provide comedy in any situation they entered. Reubens' Pee-wee character caught the attention of the local — then the national — comedy scene, leading to a long-running live show. Eventually, Pee-wee became the star of three feature films. Tim Burton's "Pee-wee's Big Adventure" was released in 1985, Randal Kleiser's "Big Top Pee-wee" was released in 1988, and John Lee's "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" was released on Netflix in 2016.

The third of those films came after Reubens had experienced multiple career highs and lows, having starred in a hit TV series, then having retreated from the public eye in the 1990s because of a very public arrest. Reubens returned to film in a big way in 2001 with his performance in the movie "Blow," and by 2016, he was very much back in the public's good graces, having been embraced as a cult figure and comedy giant. Although Pee-wee was a mincing man-child obsessed with weird gadgets, magic tricks, and his beloved bicycle, Reubens returned to play the role at the age of 64 for "Holiday."

The timing caused Reubens some concern. On an appearance on "Conan," Reubens admitted that he, in his 60s, required a little bit of a digital facial brush-up to play the part again. It was only subtle, but the makers of "Pee-wee's Big Holiday" used CGI de-aging technology, similar to that seen in "The Irishman," to make Reubens look as young as he did. Reubens, of course, still looked fantastic for his age, but copped to his "Holiday" face being a lie.