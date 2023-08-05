Michael Bay Worried G.I. Joe Would Cheapen The Transformers Franchise

The first "eureka moment" in recorded history occurred when Archimedes, upon immersing himself in a bathtub, finally understood the concept of water displacement. It was not a discovery per se (the phenomenon had been there every time he went for a soak), but, for whatever reason, this time the light went on, and my man allegedly streaked nude through the streets of Syracuse proclaiming his discovery.

Since then, the term "eureka moment" has been used to describe everything from mind-blowing scientific revelations to unearthing a motherlode of gold — epochal occasions for the planet or an individual. Something so wild you're compelled to yell some nonsense like "Eureka!"

I would not consider, "Hey, let's put G.I. Joe and the Transformers in the same movie" to be anywhere in the atom-splitting ballpark of a "eureka moment." Especially when your studio owns the rights to both franchises, and, well, every kid who grew up with these hugely popular Hasbro toys in the 1980s made this movie in their basement on the daily.

But here is Brian Robbins, the current CEO of Paramount, boasting in a Variety profile of his "big idea" to bring the two toy lines together for a big-screen adventure. To be fair, Variety journalist Brett Lang is the one who calls it a "eureka moment," but, given the context of the piece, he's accurately reflecting Robbins' hyperbolic exec speak. Robbins, who put in two decades of directorial hackwork for the studio before ascending to the Melrose mountaintop (and made a couple of enjoyable movies in "Good Burger" and "Varsity Blues"), is obviously chuffed by his coup de tentpole.

But before he could sprint up Gower in the buff, he had to get "Transformers" capo Michael Bay's approval. And that wasn't easy.