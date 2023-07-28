Good Omens Season 2's Heartbreaking Musical Moment Needs A Deep Dive

This post contains spoilers for "Good Omens" season 2.

For six millennia, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) have been in a slow-burn romance. Despite never uttering "I love you" aloud, it's a dance they both know well throughout the eons of the Prime Video-BBC apocalyptic comedy "Good Omens," based on the 1990 novel by Neil Gaiman (showrunner and writer) and the late Terry Pratchett. In perhaps the great celestial opposites-attract rom-com, Aziraphale is a cheerful do-gooding angel just as the fallen angel Crowley is a mischievous abrasive demon. They might pretend to be mortal enemies, but they take pleasure in collaborating and chattering on Earth. As seen in season 2, they often work to rescue mortals (like rescuing Job's children) or indulge in mortal antics.

After the season 1 finale, their excommunication from their respective offices seems to liberate them from their obligations. These Ineffable Boyfriends, though, get their relationship tested in the "Good Omens" season 2 finale. The Metatron (Derek Jacobi), an emissary of God (Frances McDormand), gives Aziraphale an offer he can't refuse: Take Gabriel's position of Supreme Archangel in Heaven. Eager to make a difference, a joyous Aziraphale accepts the call, along with the bonus of reinstating Crowley's angelic status. But Crowley, sick of the bureaucratic pretensions and Earth-shattering mission of both Hell and Heaven, balks at this. After enduring Heaven's corrupted bureaucracy, how can Aziraphale foolishly revert to this side? A lover's quarrel ensues. Much to Aziraphale's confusion, Crowley reports, "Do you hear that? ... No nightingales." Before Crowley storms out of the bookshop, the demon gives Aziraphale a much-hyped kiss (a kiss that would send ripples of fans screaming, both in delight at what has finally happened and for the terror of the incoming heartbreak). Aziraphale's stupor suggests that Crowley has never resorted to this act of mortal affection, and he's too stunned to contemplate Crowley's reference to the nightingale.