Yellowstone's Josh Lucas Wasn't Originally Looking To Play Young John Dutton

The massive success of "Yellowstone" aside, the sprawling generational epic of the Dutton family is peppered with fascinating, often troubled characters that would be any actor's dream to play. Appearing only in flashbacks to the 1990s in the series, Josh Lucas is no exception, and he jumped at the chance to play the younger version of Kevin Costner's patriarchal leader character, John Dutton.

After a successful career playing opposite Reese Witherspoon in the classic rom-com "Sweet Home Alabama" and Eric Bana in the woefully underrated "Hulk" from Ang Lee, Lucas is also the voice you hear in all of those Home Depot commercials. But thanks to the unbridled appeal of "Yellowstone," he's risen to national prominence once again in one of the biggest shows in the history of television.

Before anyone knew what would be on the horizon for the hit show, co-creator and writer Taylor Sheridan approached Lucas about playing Costner's younger self, boldly comparing the acting challenge to Robert De Niro and Marlon Brando both portraying Vito Corleone in "The Godfather Part II."

With an extremely limited amount of screen time dedicated to the Dutton family's earlier struggles, most of Lucas' scenes in "Yellowstone" were centered around the tragic death of his wife Evelyn (Gretchen Mol), who died in a horse riding accident, leaving John alone with their four children Lee, Jamie, Beth, and Kayce. Still, Lucas has managed to make quite an impression — to the point where there have been unsubstantiated rumors swirling that he may star in a "1993" spin-off.

In an interesting twist of fate, Lucas originally wanted to play another role in "Yellowstone" that eventually went to an actor that made a splash in 1993's "Dazed and Confused."