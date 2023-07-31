Good Omens' David Tennant And Michael Sheen On Magic And Season 2's Surprising Ending [Exclusive Interview]

Got it. And for that scene in the bookshop, when Nina talks to Crowley and says, "Yo, you two need to have a talk with each other" and you have that emotional exchange, how did you both prepare for that? How did you get in the mindset of your characters and bring that to life on screen?

Tennant: I think you, just like with anything else, you read the script, you try and make sure you understand where your character is sort of emotionally and physically, and then you just play. I mean, it's so well-written that really you just sort of surrender to the script, and hopefully the story tells itself, really. I mean, by the time we come to that, we knew these characters relatively well. I feel like we both knew where they would start in a moment like that. Then, as with any scene, you just try and be as truthful and in the moment as you can be.

Sheen: And you don't want to close off the possibilities of where you can go or where your character can go. You can often be surprised by your own character in the moment, which is a lovely feeling. But you know, you should try to never underestimate how deep down people go — or angels or demons, in this case. Because I think oftentimes there can be a tendency to think if something is within a particular genre, that somehow limits the complexity or the possibilities of the depths of characters and stuff, which obviously is nonsense. So I think what I've been constantly surprised by with these characters and this story is just the range of what you can explore and how far you can go into the contradictions in characters and the emotional range of it. It's constantly surprising, that.

Tennant: Yes, for supernatural beings, they're incredibly human and complex and contradictory and all those things that we recognize as individuals. They're probably the most human characters in the whole show, ironically.

Absolutely. One thing I also got a kick out of: I'm married to a professional magician, so I love the magic episode, particularly, with you both performing the bullet catch and Aziraphale's passion for "Muggle magic." Did you do anything, Michael, to get in that magician mode for portraying those scenes?

Sheen: It's more just about focusing on how much he loves it. Nothing makes him happier than that. And it was the combination of that, the love for it and how nervous he gets in front of an audience and that kind of stuff. He's not the most natural of performers and yet the most enthusiastic of amateurs. That's a very winning combination, I think.

Tennant: Drives Crowley mental. Crowley's furious about the whole thing. Can't understand it at all.

"Good Omens" season 2 is streaming now on Prime Video.