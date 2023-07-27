Who Is The Best Mission: Impossible Character Besides Ethan Hunt? Here's What /Film Readers Had To Say

We love the "Mission: Impossible" movies, don't we folks? These globe-trotting, death-defying adventures get bigger and better with each installment. At the center of each entry is Ethan Hunt, played by stuntman/actor Tom Cruise. Ethan is our guide into the world of the IMF and their various missions, but he can't do it all by himself. He has a team to back him up, and while the team has changed over the years, there's a core group that stays the same.

There's Ving Rhames as Luther Stickell, a hacker turned IMF agent. There's Simon Pegg as Benji Dunn, who started off working in a lab and eventually became a field agent. Then there's Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), a former MI6 agent who has more or less joined the IMF due to her friendship with Ethan. There are more team members scattered over the various films, but this is the core group, give or take a name. And they all have something to offer to the franchise, and I'm sure everyone out there has their own specific favorite. We here at /Film went ahead and polled our loyal readers with one question: who is your favorite "Mission: Impossible" character who isn't Ethan Hunt? The answers came in, and now we're ready to tell you. We'll start with the least favorite and work our way up to the most favorite. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to read along.