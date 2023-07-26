The Surprising Role Sinéad O'Connor Played In Wuthering Heights

Emily Brontë's 1847 barn burner of a debut (and final) novel, "Wuthering Heights," has the not unique distinction of being an extraordinary piece of writing without any great screen adaptations to its name. Plenty of great books have been adapted into great films (Francis Ford Coppola's re-envisioning "Heart of Darkness," Joseph Conrad's harrowing descent into the European colonization of Africa, into "Apocalypse, Now," a terrifying parable of American imperial arrogance in Vietnam comes right to mind).

But even more great literary adaptations litter the studio rubbish heaps, the victims of crippling executive intervention, directors who took a Coppola-like big swing and missed, and most common of all, filmmakers who didn't take a big swing and ended up with perfectly fine, perfectly flat, one-for-one translations that ultimately leave you feeling the story just should have stayed on the page.

Paramount's 1992 take on "Wuthering Heights" ultimately belongs to that last category. And it's a shame, because the project had so much potential. Mirroring its source author, the film was prolific television director Peter Kosminsky's first theatrical feature (and ended up being his last). It was scored by the legendary Japanese musician Ryuichi Sakamoto and cut by the veteran editor Tony Lawson ("Barry Lyndon," "Straw Dogs"). It featured an ample ensemble of accomplished stage and character actors like Janet McTeer, John Woodvine, and Simon Ward, and was headed up by an ideal Heathcliff/Cathy in Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche — and it was Fiennes' first role!

Conspicuously absent from the credits is the film's most intriguing cameo, the bit of stunt casting that, in hindsight, remains the most potent site of untapped potential: Sinéad O'Connor as Emily Brontë herself.