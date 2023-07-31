Creating An Authentic Barbieland Required Some Math

"Barbie" cannot be stopped. At the time of this writing, the Greta Gerwig film has become a proper pop culture sensation. Some of this can be attributed to the heartfelt writing, especially a monologue by America Ferrera that describes the experience of being a woman in modern society that will bring tears to many eyes. Then there are the fantastic performances, most notably Margot Robbie as Stereotypical Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken. However, perhaps more than anything, it's the sheer joy of seeing the world many children have imagined over the decades as a place full of real beings.

Barbieland is largely practically built and a confection of pink perfection. Those of us who had Barbies and their wide range of domiciles, vehicles, pets, and outfits (I had the Barbie hot tub that came with pink and purple hair markers and a button to make the water bubble) can tell you a lot about how well the movie replicates this world. It wasn't easy, according to a recent MotionPictures.org interview with set decorator Katie Spencer and production designer Sarah Greenwood. In fact, giving the impression of a real place, but one that conforms to the dimensions we were used to playing with as children, involved some math.