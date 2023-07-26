Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Trailer: More Murder, More Mystery, More Meryl
"Only Murders in the Building" is a delightful show about, well, murder. The comedy series follows three characters — struggling actor Charles (Steve Martin), theatre director Oliver (Martin Short), and surly millennial Mabel (Selena Gomez) — who bond over their love of true crime podcasts. In the first season, a real murder in their building inspires the trio to launch their own podcast and investigate the case. Then they did it again with a new case in season 2.
Now here comes season 3, which is set to change things up a bit. If you saw season 2, you know things ended with a kind of cliffhanger: during a Broadway production being directed by Oliver and starring Charles, another actor, played by Paul Rudd, turned up dead on stage. That means Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have a new mystery to solve! And not only do they have Paul Rudd as a guest star, they also have Meryl Streep joining the cast. Meryl Freakin' Streep, people! Watch the "Only Murders in the Building" season 3 trailer below.
Meryl Streep needs no introduction. She's a legend, one of the best actors of her (or any) generation. And now she's part of the cast of "Only Murders in the Building" season 3. As the trailer above shows, Streep plays a struggling actress who has some trouble with table reads — she launches into strange accents for seemingly no real reason, befuddling everyone. Of course, since there's a murder at the center of the season, Streep's character will no doubt be a suspect, along with everyone else. Here's the season 3 synopsis:
Season three finds Charles, Oliver & Mabel (played by Steve Martin, Martin Short & Selena Gomez) investigating a murder behind the scenes of a Broadway show. Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd) is a Hollywood action star whose Broadway debut is cut short by his untimely death. Aided by co-star Loretta Durkin (Meryl Streep), our trio embarks on their toughest case yet, all while director Oliver desperately attempts to put his show back together. Curtains up!
"Only Murders in the Building" season 3 premieres on Hulu on August 8, 2023.