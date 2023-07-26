Only Murders In The Building Season 3 Trailer: More Murder, More Mystery, More Meryl

"Only Murders in the Building" is a delightful show about, well, murder. The comedy series follows three characters — struggling actor Charles (Steve Martin), theatre director Oliver (Martin Short), and surly millennial Mabel (Selena Gomez) — who bond over their love of true crime podcasts. In the first season, a real murder in their building inspires the trio to launch their own podcast and investigate the case. Then they did it again with a new case in season 2.

Now here comes season 3, which is set to change things up a bit. If you saw season 2, you know things ended with a kind of cliffhanger: during a Broadway production being directed by Oliver and starring Charles, another actor, played by Paul Rudd, turned up dead on stage. That means Charles, Oliver, and Mabel have a new mystery to solve! And not only do they have Paul Rudd as a guest star, they also have Meryl Streep joining the cast. Meryl Freakin' Streep, people! Watch the "Only Murders in the Building" season 3 trailer below.