The Modern Classics That Inspired Talk To Me's Directors [Exclusive]

The filmmakers behind the year's most terrifying horror film, "Talk to Me," have a fascinating backstory that rivals any of the supernatural chills and thrills in their feature film debut. The Australian sibling duo of Danny and Michael Philippou first got their start as YouTubers, as we've previously written about here. But don't let their humble beginnings fool you. The pair of movie aficionados certainly didn't shy away from wearing their cinematic influences on their sleeves when it came time to write and film "Talk to Me."

The filmmakers revealed as much during a recent interview with /Film's Jacob Hall. In our review of the film, Chris Evangelista made note of the pervasive Sam Raimi influence, particularly through the usage of gore and makeup that feels of a piece with "The Evil Dead." But as it turns out, their specific inspirations for their newest film go even deeper than that. When asked to name the titles that viewers should keep in mind as companion pieces to their own work, the Philippou brothers didn't hesitate to name some of their favorites. They mention obvious classics such as "The Exorcist," "Let the Right One In," and "Memories of Murder," but the two also go out of their way to show some love towards more unexpected choices: the 1993 Jeff Bridges-starring "The Vanishing" and 2011's "Return."

Those looking forward to catching "Talk to Me" officially have some homework to do.