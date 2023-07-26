The Modern Classics That Inspired Talk To Me's Directors [Exclusive]
The filmmakers behind the year's most terrifying horror film, "Talk to Me," have a fascinating backstory that rivals any of the supernatural chills and thrills in their feature film debut. The Australian sibling duo of Danny and Michael Philippou first got their start as YouTubers, as we've previously written about here. But don't let their humble beginnings fool you. The pair of movie aficionados certainly didn't shy away from wearing their cinematic influences on their sleeves when it came time to write and film "Talk to Me."
The filmmakers revealed as much during a recent interview with /Film's Jacob Hall. In our review of the film, Chris Evangelista made note of the pervasive Sam Raimi influence, particularly through the usage of gore and makeup that feels of a piece with "The Evil Dead." But as it turns out, their specific inspirations for their newest film go even deeper than that. When asked to name the titles that viewers should keep in mind as companion pieces to their own work, the Philippou brothers didn't hesitate to name some of their favorites. They mention obvious classics such as "The Exorcist," "Let the Right One In," and "Memories of Murder," but the two also go out of their way to show some love towards more unexpected choices: the 1993 Jeff Bridges-starring "The Vanishing" and 2011's "Return."
Those looking forward to catching "Talk to Me" officially have some homework to do.
Learning from the best
Of course, we couldn't let both Michael and Danny Philippou simply name their classic touchstones without getting some details out of the two up-and-coming filmmakers. It's difficult enough to try and evoke a sense of squeamishness from the audience through Raimi-esque shocking bursts of violence and brutality — all without coming across as derivative, importantly. But it takes true talent to take that to the next level and channel the precise strengths of directors that they so obviously admire. When pressed to elaborate on their shout-out to South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, the brilliant mind behind movies such as "The Host," "Snowpiercer," and the Best Picture-winning "Parasite," Danny Philippou pointed out one specific quality that the two most admire from the master storyteller:
"The way that Bong Joon-ho is able to merge tone. He's able to go to horror, to drama, to comedy in a matter of minutes, and it all feels like one coherent piece. It's blending genre seamlessly, which he's a master of."
Based on the rave early reactions to "Talk to Me" upon its premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, these two directors will be well worth keeping an eye on throughout the next several years.
"Talk to Me" comes to theaters on July 28, 2023.