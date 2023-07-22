Invincible Season 2 Trailer: The Bloody Superhero Series Is Back With An All-Star Voice Cast

Mark Grayson is back! Well, he will be on November 3, 2023, when the animated superhero program "Invincible" returns to Prime Video for its second season. Fans of the show have waited a long time for the show's return, with two and half years separating the first season finale and this upcoming premiere. Adapted from the series for Image Comics created by Robert Kirkman (who also created the TV adaptation), the series stars Steven Yeun as the titular invincible man dealing with the age-old problems of being a teenage superhero: coming of age as a person in the world and living in the shadow of your legendary superhero father, in this case, the super strong, fast, and yes, invincible Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons).

If those names and returning voices like Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen (who is also an executive producer on the show), and Walton Goggins weren't enough to get you on board for "Invincible," the newly released trailer for season 2 is sure to get you excited, sporting all the humor and action you would hope to see come back from the first season. Plus, the trailer gives you a glimpse of the frankly staggering cavalcade of guest stars coming in for the season.