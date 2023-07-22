Invincible Season 2 Trailer: The Bloody Superhero Series Is Back With An All-Star Voice Cast
Mark Grayson is back! Well, he will be on November 3, 2023, when the animated superhero program "Invincible" returns to Prime Video for its second season. Fans of the show have waited a long time for the show's return, with two and half years separating the first season finale and this upcoming premiere. Adapted from the series for Image Comics created by Robert Kirkman (who also created the TV adaptation), the series stars Steven Yeun as the titular invincible man dealing with the age-old problems of being a teenage superhero: coming of age as a person in the world and living in the shadow of your legendary superhero father, in this case, the super strong, fast, and yes, invincible Omni-Man (voiced by J.K. Simmons).
If those names and returning voices like Sandra Oh, Gillian Jacobs, Seth Rogen (who is also an executive producer on the show), and Walton Goggins weren't enough to get you on board for "Invincible," the newly released trailer for season 2 is sure to get you excited, sporting all the humor and action you would hope to see come back from the first season. Plus, the trailer gives you a glimpse of the frankly staggering cavalcade of guest stars coming in for the season.
Watch the Invincible season 2 trailer
The trailer is very voice-cast-heavy. The title card of 26 names joining Season 2 is particularly eye-grabbing, to the point where you have to pause the trailer to make sure you catch every name in there. It is hard not to be impressed by the range of talent listed in that trailer, from Sterling K. Brown and Tim Robinson to Lea Thompson, Tatiana Maslany, and Paul F. Tompkins. Terrific dramatic actors, singular comedic talents, and top-shelf voiceover artists can all be found in there, and with people like that, it honestly makes you wonder how the show hasn't become more of a big deal than it is.
Of course, "Invincible" is not just a vehicle for these people to make a buck in a recording booth. The first season received widespread acclaim, and it would be surprising for the second season not to live up to expectations. After all, you can only get these big-name guest stars to come onto your project if you've demonstrated a high bar of quality in storytelling, animation, and humor that makes people excited to be a part of your world.
"Invincible" Season 2 premieres on November 3, 2023 on Prime Video.