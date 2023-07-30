The Twilight Zone Needed A Favor From A Disney Great To Make The Dummy Work

One thing you can always count on from horror anthology shows is that eventually, they'll get to an episode about ventriloquist dolls. Don Rickles starred in an episode of "Tales from the Crypt" about a ventriloquist and his dummy and the granddaddy of them all, "The Twilight Zone," had multiple episodes centered around a ventriloquist and his little wooden pal.

And why wouldn't they? Ventriloquist dummies exist on that same uncanny valley plane as overly realistic porcelain dolls that everybody's grandmother collected for some reason. They're just creepy.

For episode 98, titled "The Dummy," the storytellers wanted to convey a tale about a down-and-out ventriloquist convinced his puppet is alive and being uncooperative. Of course, to the outside world it looks like the dude is having a mental break, but in true "Twilight Zone" fashion the big twist is that the main character's doll is indeed alive. The shocking reveal goes one step further because, at the very end, we see the man and doll have somehow switched places with the dummy being a flesh and blood human and the ventriloquist has been transformed into a doll.