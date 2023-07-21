The Step Into Jurassic Park Attraction Also Lets You Get Eaten By A T-Rex [SDCC]

The experience starts out with guests being ushered into a tent where a guide gets you hyped up to see these prehistoric creatures coming back to life. After a brief stop in the nursery where you get to see some dragon dinosaur eggs, you have a chance to get "spit" on by a Dilophosaurus (no, I'm not joking) and then, if you were looking for more indignities in your life, sit on a toilet seat while the gigantic head of T-Rex looms above you, augmented with thunder, lightning, and, of course, a death-causing roar. Before heading out of the experience, there's another photo opportunity with the velociraptor looking to kill you in the resort's kitchen and, finally, the chance to turn off the power grids. It's a task that can be done easily, something as the photo below proves, even a two-year-old could accomplish.

Once you "escape" the island, the staff ushers you outside where there's an Amazon store where you can easily buy some merchandise with the mere click of a QR code. There are also dino-themed box waters to quench your thirst, as well as some free dino-shaped chicken nuggets from John Soules with your choice of Honey Lime Sriracha, Togarashi BBQ, or Honey Mustard dipping sauce. Sadly, no ketchup was available, much to the dismay of my two-year-old companion.

If you're at San Diego Comic-Con, the event takes place from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 21 and July 22, 2023, at Luce Cielo. While some fans may have scored timed tickets in advance, there will be a standby line on both days as well.