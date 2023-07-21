An American Psycho Sequel Comic Will Bring Back Patrick Bateman (With Christian Bale's Likeness)
Remember Patrick Bateman? He's back, in comic book form. A new four-issue "American Psycho" comic series will bring the infamous serial killer back, featuring a duel narrative focused on both Bateman and a new character. But perhaps the most interesting detail of all is that publisher Sumerian was permitted to use Christian Bale's likeness to draw Patrick Bateman. It's about as close as we'll get to seeing Bale play the character again — although it won't be the first sequel to the story. Back in 2002, audiences were blessed and/or cursed with "American Psycho 2," featuring Mila Kunis as a college student who goes on a killing spree. It wasn't very good, and we can only hope this comic will be a vast improvement over that film. The comic comes from writer Michael Calero with artwork by Piotr Kowalski and coloring by Brad Simpson.
"American Psycho" was originally penned by Bret Easton Ellis. Published in 1991, the book became a lightning rod for controversy due to its extreme graphic violence. If you can look past the gore, though, you'll find a very (darkly) funny satire about excess in the '80s. Hollywood eventually came calling, and in 2000 we got the "American Psycho" movie, helmed by Mary Harron. Harron toned down the gore and ramped up the satire, resulting in a macabre comedy that helped turn actor Christian Bale into a bigger star. The novel and film follow yuppie Wall Street bro Patrick Bateman as he engages in nightly bloodlust — when he's not busy being obsessed with capitalism and consumerism.
An all-new psychopath
Deadline has the scoop on the "American Psycho" comic headed our way. Per their report, the four-issue comic series will have a dual narrative. One narrative is from Patrick Bateman's perspective (with a "twist") in the '80s, and the other is a modern-day story with "surprising connections to the past." The story will follow "an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature."
Fans of the book and movie will likely recognize the last name Carruthers. In both the book and film, there's a character named Luis Carruthers. He's Bateman's co-worker. Despite Bateman's ire, Luis survived both book and film. It's safe to assume this new character, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, is related to Luis in one way or another.
But how does that connect to Bateman? I have a theory — in the book and film, Bateman is having an affair with Luis' fiance, Courtney. Maybe, just maybe, Courtney became pregnant with Bateman's child, only to raise the girl as Luis' daughter. I have no insider knowledge here, I'm just taking a wild stab in the dark. But it would certainly be plausible that this new millennial serial killer.
This has me wondering: just how much Bateman will be in this comic? Will he be making a cameo appearance only? I guess we'll see. But when we do see Bateman, he'll look an awful lot like Christian Bale. That's because the publisher got permission to use his likeness. I'm a little surprised Bale agreed to this, but maybe he has a soft spot for the subject since Patrick Bateman helped turn him into the movie star he is today. The first of the four issues of "American Psycho" will arrive on October 11, 2023.