An American Psycho Sequel Comic Will Bring Back Patrick Bateman (With Christian Bale's Likeness)

Deadline has the scoop on the "American Psycho" comic headed our way. Per their report, the four-issue comic series will have a dual narrative. One narrative is from Patrick Bateman's perspective (with a "twist") in the '80s, and the other is a modern-day story with "surprising connections to the past." The story will follow "an all-new psychopath as social media obsessed millennial, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, goes on a downward spiral filled with violence. Drug fueled partying leads to bloodshed as Charlie leaves a trail of bodies on her way to discovering the truth about her dark nature."

Fans of the book and movie will likely recognize the last name Carruthers. In both the book and film, there's a character named Luis Carruthers. He's Bateman's co-worker. Despite Bateman's ire, Luis survived both book and film. It's safe to assume this new character, Charlie (Charlene) Carruthers, is related to Luis in one way or another.

But how does that connect to Bateman? I have a theory — in the book and film, Bateman is having an affair with Luis' fiance, Courtney. Maybe, just maybe, Courtney became pregnant with Bateman's child, only to raise the girl as Luis' daughter. I have no insider knowledge here, I'm just taking a wild stab in the dark. But it would certainly be plausible that this new millennial serial killer.

This has me wondering: just how much Bateman will be in this comic? Will he be making a cameo appearance only? I guess we'll see. But when we do see Bateman, he'll look an awful lot like Christian Bale. That's because the publisher got permission to use his likeness. I'm a little surprised Bale agreed to this, but maybe he has a soft spot for the subject since Patrick Bateman helped turn him into the movie star he is today. The first of the four issues of "American Psycho" will arrive on October 11, 2023.