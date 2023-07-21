Tony Bennett, Legendary Singer, Has Died At 96

The world sounds a little less sweet today without the dulcet tones of one of the most accomplished singers to ever live.

Tony Bennett, the prolific musical stylist best known for hit songs such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and whose work has been sampled in several Hollywood movies over the decades, has sadly passed away at the age of 96 — only two weeks before his birthday on August 3. The icon's publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press and, although no specific cause of death has yet been revealed, Bennett had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease back in 2016. Still, the performer continued to make appearances and recordings through the pandemic in 2020, recording tracks alongside Lady Gaga for the 2021 album "Love for Sale." But in August of 2021, after a series of Radio City Music Hall shows in New York City billed as his farewell tour, his son Danny announced (via Variety) that his father would be retiring per doctor's orders as his health conditions worsened.

In total, Bennett released upwards of 70 albums over his life and won 18 Grammy Awards, two Emmys, and a well-deserved Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. But perhaps no honorific could possibly hold more weight than the incredibly high praise he received from none other than Frank Sinatra himself, who famously stated in an interview with Life magazine interview in 1965:

"For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He's the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more."

Bennett passed away in his New York City hometown, survived by his wife Susan, two daughters and two sons, and nine grandchildren.