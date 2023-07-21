Tony Bennett, Legendary Singer, Has Died At 96
The world sounds a little less sweet today without the dulcet tones of one of the most accomplished singers to ever live.
Tony Bennett, the prolific musical stylist best known for hit songs such as "I Left My Heart In San Francisco" and whose work has been sampled in several Hollywood movies over the decades, has sadly passed away at the age of 96 — only two weeks before his birthday on August 3. The icon's publicist confirmed the news to The Associated Press and, although no specific cause of death has yet been revealed, Bennett had previously been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease back in 2016. Still, the performer continued to make appearances and recordings through the pandemic in 2020, recording tracks alongside Lady Gaga for the 2021 album "Love for Sale." But in August of 2021, after a series of Radio City Music Hall shows in New York City billed as his farewell tour, his son Danny announced (via Variety) that his father would be retiring per doctor's orders as his health conditions worsened.
In total, Bennett released upwards of 70 albums over his life and won 18 Grammy Awards, two Emmys, and a well-deserved Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2001. But perhaps no honorific could possibly hold more weight than the incredibly high praise he received from none other than Frank Sinatra himself, who famously stated in an interview with Life magazine interview in 1965:
"For my money, Tony Bennett is the best singer in the business. He excites me when I watch him. He moves me. He's the singer who gets across what the composer has in mind, and probably a little more."
Bennett passed away in his New York City hometown, survived by his wife Susan, two daughters and two sons, and nine grandchildren.
Rest in peace Tony Bennett
Condolences immediately began to pour through social media upon the news that Tony Bennett has passed away, with many celebrating a life well lived and a flourishing career that spanned decades. Bennett's long and winding path to finding success almost feels like the stuff of fiction, having been born and raised in New York City to Italian immigrants in 1926, living through the worst of the Great Depression, and even picking up singing during his early teens, before ultimately getting drafted into the US Army near the end of World War II. Upon his discharge, Bennett — who was originally born Anthony Dominick Benedetto — found his lifelong stage name thanks to crossing paths with the legendary comedian Bob Hope in 1949, who dubbed him Tony Bennett so his name would fit on the marquee. (According to the AP, the singer recounted this story in his 1998 autobiography, "The Good Life.")
From there, Bennett steadily found more and more success as his profile grew and he consistently found his songs hitting the top of the charts throughout the 1950s and 1960s. Of course, the peerless talent never wavered in his support of the Civil Rights movement at the time, either, as he actively participated in the 1965 march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama. The following decade presented a wealth of challenges, however, from scuffles with his own recording studio of Columbia Records to failed marriages to waning popularity as a result of changing tastes and music styles spearheaded by younger artists. Beset by mounting debt and even a serious drug overdose in 1979, Bennett turned his career and his life around through the help of his son Danny — who would eventually become his manager.
Tony Bennet's passing truly marks the end of an era.