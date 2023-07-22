Christopher Nolan Sees A Link Between The Endings Of Oppenheimer And Inception

This article contains spoilers for "Oppenheimer."

Every Christopher Nolan film is grounded in reality, giving everything from anterograde amnesia to the Caped Crusader to interstellar space travel a concrete basis from which to jump off into thrilling fantastical events. While the majority of Nolan's films — even "Tenet" — have a semblance of real-world plausibility through his use of science and physics, his most overall out-there movie is "Inception," the 2010 action drama concerning a group of professional "extractors" who can either remove or implant information in other people through shared lucid dreaming. Though the phenomenon of lucid dreaming has some merit, such technology or ability is pure science fiction.

Yet today's science fiction can become tomorrow's science fact, something that was known all too well by theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer. Nolan's latest film, "Oppenheimer," is a biopic about the scientist who helped build the atomic bomb, a task that most laymen — and even a good handful of scientists — would've thought impossible before it was actually accomplished by Oppenheimer's team in the mid-1940s. At first glance, there's not a ton of similarity between "Inception" and "Oppenheimer"; there are certainly themes and tropes that they have in common, elements that turn up in virtually every one of Nolan's films, yet "Inception" is a far breezier adventure film while "Oppenheimer," though paced like an action movie, deals with the weight of history.

That said, both movies' endings have a stylistic and thematic kinship, especially in the way they combine low-key moments with major ramifications and create a moral and intellectual ambiguity that lingers far beyond the end credit roll.