Ludwig Göransson's Oppenheimer Score Came Together In Just Five Days

The stirring score for "Oppenheimer" is undoubtedly one of the most crucial aspects to director Christopher Nolan's thrilling epic about the father of the atomic bomb. Composed by Swedish wunderkind Ludwig Göransson, the intensity of the music captures the swirling thoughts and anxieties occurring inside the overly active mind of one of the 20th centuries greatest geniuses, while still conjuring up the booming themes and anthemic pulses that audiences have come to expect from Nolan's filmography.

After "Tenet," this marks the second collaboration between Göransson and Nolan after composer Hans Zimmer chose to work on Denis Vileneuve's sci-fi reimagining of "Dune" following seven films with Nolan, including "The Dark Knight" (alongside James Newton Howard), "Interstellar," and "Dunkirk." Unlike Batman, there is no heroic theme for J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), and the signature "Braaam" sound featured in Zimmer's pounding soundtracks is noticeably absent here.

Clocking in at a crisp but challenging three hours, "Oppenheimer" is Nolan's most ambitious film to date. In almost all of his films, the music is a constant presence that swells at just the right time to add weight and circumstance to moments that otherwise wouldn't have the same emotional effect, like a spinning top during the crescendo of "Inception."

The challenge for Göransson was having to match Nolan's level of dedication. In a behind-the-scenes look at the score from Universal, the composer stated that there is "about two and a half hours of music in the film," which he recorded in a staggeringly short amount of time.