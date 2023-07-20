Gran Turismo Trailer: The Video Game Becomes An Unbelievable True Story
The trailers for "Gran Turismo" certainly have major "Top Gun" energy. A rebellious protagonist who has a need for speed and a thirst to prove himself? A stern, disapproving father figure — nay, multiple ones, including the hero's literal father? Daredevil action sequences with a notable practical component? It's little wonder "Top Gun: Maverick" helmer Joseph Kosinski had his eye on directing this film at one point before Neill Blomkamp came aboard.
Yes, that's correct. The director of extremely violent, offbeat sci-fi action allegories like "District 9," "Elysium," and "Chappie" is at the helm of "Gran Turismo," a true story inspirational sports drama that looks worlds removed from anything Blomkamp has done before. Could it be the change of pace the filmmaker needs to finally escape the shadow of his feature debut? It can't be any worse than his dull-as-dishwater demonic possession thriller "Demonic" ... right? Anyway, you can watch the new "Gran Turismo" trailer below.
Watch the Gran Turismo trailer
Blomkamp definitely isn't reinventing the wheel with "Gran Turismo," judging by the marketing. Still, after months of tedious effect-heavy franchise films and sequels, a meat-and-potatoes sports drama along these lines might just be the perfect palate cleanser to help transition us into the fall awards season. Written by Jason Hall ("American Sniper") and Zach Baylin ("Creed III"), "Gran Turismo" is "based on the unbelievable true story of a team of unlikely underdogs — a struggling working-class gamer (Archie Madekwe), a failed former racecar driver (David Harbour), and an idealistic motorsport executive (Orlando Bloom). Together, they risk it all to take on the most elite sport in the world."
Those who worked on "Gran Turismo" are all too happy to play up the film's similarities to classic underdog sports stories like "Rocky." "We talked about how this story could have elements of 'Rocky,' in being about a character on the outside of an industry, who has a real desire to not just get into a particular sport, but to prove something to himself and his family," Baylin told Empire Magazine. He confirmed 'Top Gun" was also a huge influence, especially "that idea of a character surrounded by the best of the best, coming in to learn what it means to sit in these extremely fast vehicles."
Djimon Hounsou and Thomas Kretschmann are among those rounding out the ensemble for "Gran Turismo," with Alex Tse ("Watchmen") sharing screen story credit with Hall. The film will race into theaters on August 11, 2023.